Arkansas woman arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured college baseball player, state police say

An Arkansas woman was being held Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a baseball player from Oklahoma, according to a news release.

Authorities said Katley Amanda Johnson, 24, of Star City has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations.

State police said Johnson hit 21-year-old Joseph D. Cerda Jr. shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday when he and a group of Southeastern Oklahoma State University teammates were crossing U.S. 425.

Cerda was treated for his injuries in Monticello before being airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, authorities said. A UAMS spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that he was in critical condition and still being treated at the hospital.

Cerda, a senior and second baseman for the school's baseball team, played against the University of Arkansas at Monticello earlier in the day and was going to a local restaurant with teammates when he was hit, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Johnson was being held in the Drew County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond Tuesday afternoon, according to the news release.