Backpack workshop set at Devil's Den

Devil's Den State Park near Winslow will host a Backpacking Adventure Workshop in two parts.

Part one of the workshop will be April 12-14; part two will be May 4-5. Both parts of the workshop are included in the nonrefundable fee of $50 per person required at registration. The workshop is open to ages 18 and older.

Camping in the park is included in the fee. Provided camping spots are available to workshop attendees on April 12-13 and the overnight camping on the Butterfield Trail on May 4.

Part one explores backpacking preparation, skills, techniques and equipment. Participants will meet to test equipment and gain skills to keep their backpacking adventure safe and fun.

Some topics covered in this session include footwear, packs, sleep systems, food, water filtration and fire building. On April 14, several outdoor stores and organizations will have booths set up near the large pavilion to demonstrate equipment. Some may have equipment available to purchase.

During part two, participants will test their new backpacking skills on an overnight hike and camp on the 15-mile Butterfield Backpacking Trail. The time between the two parts of the workshop allows participants to buy personal equipment if they prefer. If participants have equipment, they should bring it because the park has a limited amount of equipment and supplies.

The early part of May should be beautiful backpacking weather, but it could rain. With the proper equipment, rain should not affect the trip. Participation in part one is required for participation in part two.

Register for the workshop at the visitor center or call 479-761-3323 before the deadline of April 1.

