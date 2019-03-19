Broadway in the hills

There isn't necessarily a theme to the Walton Arts Center's new Broadway lineup, but looking at the shows just announced for the venue's 2019-20 season, one thing does stand out. "New, new, new, new, new," says Scott Galbraith, the center's executive producer and vice president of programming.

"Our audiences are always clamoring for the latest and greatest to come directly from Broadway," Galbraith says. "And typically we're able to get one, two, shows a year that are in that category — that are brand new from the season before, recent award-winners or in their first year of touring. This year, we have an abundance of them."

The new season offers seven shows; six are Arkansas premieres, and five are embarking or are already on their first national tour. There are 2018 Tony winners, including best musical and best musical revival. Northwest Arkansas has stepped into the big leagues of Broadway presenters as the shows traveling to larger markets straight from Broadway also make Fayetteville a stop in their first year.

"It is unlike any season we've been able to put together before," Galbraith says.

"I was in Chicago two weeks ago and saw two of the shows we're doing next season on their next season, and then they had two or three we're doing this season on next season," adds Jennifer Ross, Walton Arts Center director of programming. "For us, it means that the industry is taking notice of Northwest Arkansas."

The first of those Arkansas debuts opens the regular Broadway season in October as audiences enjoy a few cheeseburgers in paradise with Escape to Margaritaville. The colorful, beach-side romp is everything you would want from a musical anthology of Jimmy Buffett songs, Ross says.

Following the sure-to-be singalong season opener, the center hosts the season's only nonmusical in November. The Play That Goes Wrong closed on Broadway just after the start of the year and was dubbed by Huffington Post "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" Ross describes the play-within-a-play — where a local theater company strives to put on a show in spite of, as the title suggests, more than a few mishaps — as Agatha Christie meets Monty Python.

The Play That Goes Wrong

"We as an institution try to present plays as well as musicals in the Broadway series. Not every market does that, and in fact, they're becoming more and more rare," Galbraith says. "The fact that this is one of the most fall-down funny plays you will ever see in your life only makes it that much more sweet to be able to do it. I've seen a lot of comedies, and this one just keeps pushing farther and farther past the line of believability. And yet you believe it."

The classic holiday favorite-turned-musical making its Arkansas debut in December was set to music by the same songwriting and composing duo that worked on Tony-winner Dear Evan Hansen and Oscar-winner La La Land. A Christmas Story: The Musical is a "home run of a musical," Galbraith says, as it stands up on its own as a piece of theater, but also lives up to the weight of its status as a beloved holiday tradition.

Bring up the 2018 Tony winner of best revival of a musical in front of Galbraith, and you'd better be ready for an enthusiastic response.

"One of my favorite shows of all time!" he gushes over Once on This Island. The story of an island girl rescued by the gods from a hurricane's devastation explores how love and loss can bring people together.

"I love this show," Galbraith continues. "I love how simple the story is. I love how complex the situation is. The music is compelling and engaging, and it just has that authentic Caribbean feel to it. It transports you, and this particular production moved me to tears because it was so clever. It creates some real artistic brilliance that just has to be seen."

From the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea, Walton Arts Center travels next to Russia and Paris with the stage adaptation of Anastasia. Inspired by the 1997 animated film, the musical keeps six of the movie's most beloved songs and reunites the original lyricist and composer to flesh out the show with all new music.

"It's such a pretty story," Ross says warmly. "When I saw this, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, they brought Technicolor to the stage.' It's just tremendous. Their use of projection is just thrilling, the costuming is gorgeous, and the music is lush."

Fiddler on the Roof

One of Broadway's most iconic stories and the only returning show in next year's regular season, director Bartlett Sher's reimagining of Fiddler on the Roof imbues the classic story with freshness and renewed authenticity. Northwest Arkansas audiences saw Sher's work with his stunning revival of The King and I two seasons ago. Patrons can translate that technique to Fiddler to get a sense of how the theater staple has been reinvigorated, Ross says.

"The Band's Visit transported me," Ross says, of the final production of the season. "It is a quiet musical. If they had warmed up the theater a little bit, I would have thought I was in the desert. It's just so different [from] pretty much anything I've ever seen. It's about people who wind up in the wrong place, but they're taken in by strangers, so it's about hospitality. It's about feeling like you're missing out on life and then realizing you're not."

The unassuming musical took the theater world by storm and swept last year's Tony Awards, with a story that uses music and our shared humanity to overcome differences.

"People haven't heard of the third most-awarded show in Broadway history! But they're going to get to see it here in its first year, along with the major markets in the country," Galbraith says. "That's the essence of this Broadway series."

