Commission's lawsuit seeks to halt Uber Eats' food delivery operations in Little Rock

Uber Eats’ food-delivery operations in Little Rock should be shut down until it complies with city law, the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission says in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning in Pulaski County Circuit Court, alleges that Uber Eats has failed to secure an Advertising and Promotion tax permit as required by the city.

Gretchen Hall, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Uber Eats’ competitors have complied with the law.

“We work to keep a level playing field in Little Rock, and Uber Eats is no exception,” she said in a news release.

Uber Eats began operations in Little Rock a year ago.