Northern Arkansas man found dead by crews fighting brush fire

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:32 a.m. 0comments

A 79-year-old northern Arkansas man was found dead by crews battling a brush fire Monday night in Baxter County, authorities said.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office said John P. Heenan was found dead near his pickup after firefighters arrived to extinguish an "out of control" fire just before 10 p.m. off of Peace Valley Lane in Gassville.

Officials said they believe the death was accidental, and initial evidence indicated the fire killed Heenan.

Firefighters found Heenan about 120 feet away from his truck, which had fire damage, the sheriff’s office said.

A state medical examiner will determine how Heenan died.

