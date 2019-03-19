Ex-official is charged in child's sex abuse

A top Jonesboro city employee who was fired after his arrest was charged last week with multiple felonies in connection with the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Trever Harvey, 39, of Jonesboro was charged March 11 with second-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, sexually grooming a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the affidavit said.

Harvey was the city's finance director.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were notified that Harvey had made sexual contact with a preteen girl sometime during the summer of 2018. The incident was reported earlier this month by the girl's mother, according to the affidavit.

The girl, interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, said Harvey got her intoxicated and began showing her pornography on a television in the home-theater room of his residence. He persuaded her to take off her clothes, and she said he physically groped her upper body, according to the affidavit.

Harvey was released from the Craighead County jail on March 9 on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

His arrest came shortly after he was promoted to the post when the city restructured a few positions in January.

Harvey had been with the city finance department since 2015, according to a previous news release.

Finance Manager Deanna Hornback will replace Harvey in his role as finance director until the city hires someone permanently.

The restructuring of the city's government eliminated the chief operations officer and chief financial officer positions.

Harvey had been moving up in the finance department for years, according to a previous news release from the city.

The changes were made in efforts to decrease city payroll.

State Desk on 03/19/2019