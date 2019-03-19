Flu deaths in Arkansas climb to 77; officials report 14 last week

At least 14 people died from influenza-related causes last week, more than double the number of deaths reported from the week before, health officials reported.

As of Saturday, at least 77 people have died from the flu throughout the season, up from 63 the previous week, according to weekly figures provided by the Arkansas Department of Health. Only six flu deaths were reported the week before.

Officials said 71 percent of the adults killed by flu-related causes this season were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history. Although the department identified one pediatric death this season, the report does not indicate whether the child was vaccinated.

In spite of the increase in flu deaths, 5.6 percent of emergency room visits during the latest reporting period were regarding influenza-like illnesses, a half-percent decrease from the previous period, according to the department.

Flu activity remains “widespread” across Arkansas, and Lincoln County reported the highest percentage of students absent from school. Districts there reported 15.04 percent of their students were absent.

In Arkansas, flu season usually lasts from October to May, according to the health department. The season usually reaches its peak between December and March, though department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said in a previous interview that, as cases are being reported later in the year than usual, the season may continue for several additional months.