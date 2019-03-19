Hogs jump on Texas early, rout Longhorns

Arkansas outfielder Christian Franklin (25) celebrates a grand slam with infielder Jacob Nesbit (5) during an NCAA college baseball game against Texas, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

— Christian Franklin hit a second-inning grand slam as the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks unleashed an 11-4 rout of No. 15 Texas.

Arkansas (18-2) won its seventh consecutive game and its program-best fifth in a row over the Longhorns (15-8) before a crowd of 6,208 at Disch-Falk Field.

Heston Kjerstad added a tape-measure home run during the Razorbacks’ early onslaught and Dominic Fletcher hit a pair of doubles in Arkansas’ 11-hit attack.

The Razorbacks have outscored their former Southwest Conference rival 49-21 during the winning streak, including an 11-5 victory in the opener of last year’s College World Series.

The teams will wrap up the two-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

Every Razorback except leadoff man Casey Martin had scored a run by the fourth inning and every Arkansas batter had reached base when Trevor Ezell walked to lead off the fourth inning.

Arkansas middle reliever Kole Ramage (5-0) picked up the victory behind Patrick Wicklander, who threw three shutout innings before running into trouble in the fourth.

Ramage retired all nine Texas batters he faced on 29 pitches in the fifth through seventh innings. Sophomore Zebulon Vermillion retired the final six Texas batters.

Texas 6-9 right-hander Jack Neely breezed through the first inning on five pitches — all strikes — but the Razorbacks ambushed him in the second inning.

Fletcher stroked a double into the right-field corner to open the frame and Casey Opitz’s ground ball to the right side moved him to third. Matt Goodheart’s infield single crossed up the first and second basemen and drove in the game’s first run.

Jack Kenley and Jacob Nesbit worked consecutive walks to load the bases and bring up Franklin, who launched his third home run and the Razorbacks’ first grand slam since Hunter Wilson did it against Florida in last year’s SEC Tournament.

Franklin’s shot was a towering drive in which left fielder Eric Kennedy kept drifting and drifting back to the wall before the ball cleared it by several feet to make it 5-0.

One out later, Kjerstad hammered a first-pitch Neely fastball just to the right of the center field “monster” that went an estimated 435 feet and had a 109 mph exit speed.

That shot put the Razorbacks up 6-0 and they kept up the assault in the next inning.

Fletcher led off the third with another double, this one to the left-center gap. After Opitz walked, both runners moved up on a wild pitch by reliever Donny Diaz. Kenley walked again to load the bases.

Nesbit, a freshman from Coppell, Texas, who said on Sunday he was raised to dislike the Longhorns, got a 1-1 pitch to his liking and stroked it into the gap in left-center field for a two-run double, his first extra-base hit of the season.

After Diaz struck out Franklin for the second out of the inning, Martin delivered a two-run single to right field to plate Kenley and Nesbit for a 10-0 lead.

The lead grew by a run in the fourth, which opened with Ezell’s walk. He stole second base, moved up on a ground ball by Opitz and scored on a wild pitch.

All of Texas’ runs came in the fourth inning, which Wicklander nearly escaped with no damage.

Todd Austin singled to open the bottom of the fourth and advanced to third on Zach Zubia’s ringing double to the wall in right center. Wicklander induced a line drive out by Ryan Reynolds for the second out, then Tate Shaw smoked a ball inside the first base bag that bounced over Ezell’s glove and went into the corner for a two-run double.

Reserve catcher Caston Peter, making his 16th at-bat of the season, ripped the next pitch over the Arkansas bullpen for a 394-foot two-run homer.