Inmate pronounced dead after being found with noose around his neck, authorities say

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found hanging in his cell.

Jamaal Simpson, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell at East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Sunday, authorities said.

Correctional officers said he had a homemade noose around his neck. Medical staff and officers performed emergency medical treatment and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials said Simpson was pronounced dead the next day.

He was serving a 65-year sentence for delivery of meth or cocaine out of Washington County.

Simpson's body will be turned over to the state Crime Lab and the Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into his death, according to a news release.

