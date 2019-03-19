LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Providence in NIT

The National Invitation Tournament logo is shown on the court before the start of a first round NIT college basketball game on March 17, 2015, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Arkansas 28, Providence 15 - 7:44 left first half

Arkansas is on its second 8-0 run on the game to grab it's largest lead of the night. Ethan Henderson corralled a loose ball and laid it in prior to the media timeout. He has four points and a rebound in five minutes.

Gabe Osabuohien leads the Razorbacks with five points on 2-of-4 from the floor, and Jalen Harris has a team-high four rebounds. He is the lone Arkansas player who has played and not scored. Along with Henderson, Reggie Chaney has four points, two boards and two blocks.

Providence is shooting 36.8 percent from the floor right now and is 0-of-8 from deep.

Arkansas 20, Providence 13 - 11:37 left first half

Providence scored twice in 41 seconds after coach Ed Cooley called for time, and Mike Anderson elected to stop play to talk things over. Mason Jones missed a jumper, then Reggie Chaney had a midrange jumper blocked and the Friars turned both misses into points on the other end.

Seven of the nine Razorbacks who've played tonight have scored. Only Chaney and Jalen Harris are yet to score.

Arkansas 20, Providence 9 - 12:56 left first half

Following back-to-back-to-back turnovers, Arkansas has scored eight straight points to take an 11-point lead. The run began with Ethan Henderson's tip slam off an Isaiah Joe airball then Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Mason Jones both hit rhythm 3s.

Arkansas is 5-of-5 from 3-point range.

Arkansas 12, Providence 5 - 15:44 left first half

Arkansas is off to a great start on both ends. The Razorbacks have 3s from Desi Sills, Gabe Osabuohien and Isaiah Joe, plus and and-1 from Adrio Bailey on their first possession of the game off an anticipation steal by Osabuohien.

Arkansas is playing at a fast pace that definitely favors it, so we'll see if that continues. Teams are on pace as of now to hit 80 possessions each. Providence is 2-of-6 from the floor and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Adrio Bailey.

Tonight we will get a small glimpse into what the future may hold for Arkansas basketball. Bailey is making his first start since Auburn on Feb. 20. Daniel Gafford, who declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, is gone, leaving an opportunity for forwards like Osabuohien, Reggie Chaney and freshman Ethan Henderson to gain experience heading into next season. Henderson has played all of 28 minutes this season. This is just the fourth starting lineup Mike Anderson, coaching in the NIT for the second time as Arkansas' coach, has used this season.

Without Gafford, Arkansas' leading scorer is Isaiah Joe (14.0) with Mason Jones (13.6) and Jalen Harris (7.7) behind him. The Razorbacks have been outscored by by 123 points with Gafford off the floor this season. Arkansas has allowed teams to shoot 51 percent inside the arc and 38.8 percent from 3-point range over the 653 defensive possessions Gafford did not play. Arkansas' defensive turnover rate, however, was an impressive 23.9 percent, but not good enough to offset opponents' shooting figures or below-average offense.

Offensively, in that same scenario, the Razorbacks scored a troubling .94 points per possession, shot 44.1 percent on 2-point field goal attempts - which would equate to a bottom-10 ranking nationally - and 31.3 percent from 3. I'm sure a lot of people are eager to see what this team looks like without a first-round draft pick as its anchor. This starting lineup has played 3 offensive possessions together all season.

Providence's starters: Alpha Diallo, Maliek White, David Duke, A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson.

Diallo is the man for the Friars. He averages better than 16 points per game for the season. Providence is fairly average offensively, scoring only 1.02 PPP with Diallo in the lineup, but the team does shoot the 3 well - 37 percent when he's on the floor vs. 21.3 percent when he sits. This season, Providence averages less than one point per possession and hits just 46.5 percent of its shots inside the arc, which is sub-275th nationally.

The Friars are an above-average offensive rebounding team, grabbing 31.7 percent of their misses. Arkansas is No. 351 out of 353 Division I teams in defensive rebounding.