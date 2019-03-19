NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said minnows are working better than jigs. Fish either 15 feet deep around brush.

Striped bass are scattered. Use brood minnows or gizzard shad for bait. Lots of stripers 20 to 30 pounds have been caught.

Anglers report catching walleye in the backs of creek arms on nightcrawler rigs, Whitehouse said.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are biting minnows. Try for black bass with jerkbaits, Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crankbaits.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait in bright colors. They're also hitting nightcrawlers or worms.

The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and countdown Rapalas. Go with nymphs or midges in low water. Use streamers in high water.

Drift fishing from a boat is best during power generation at Beaver Dam.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said few people are fishing. Try small jigs for crappie or spider-rig with minnows.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows eight to 10 feet deep. Use plastic worms or Ned rigs for black bass. Try minnows for catfish in deep water.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout are biting at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with any soft plastic lure. Swimbaits or crankbaits may also work.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Conservation reports good fishing for crappie at Grand Lake with jigs around docks 20 to 30 feet deep.

Try for crappie at Lake Eucha with jigs around cover on the main lake. Black bass fishing is slow.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass fishing is tough. Alabama rigs are working best. Also try crawdad-colored crankbaits around steep banks with timber.

