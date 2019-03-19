Sections
School district in Arkansas to hold class four days per week

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:25 p.m. 3comments

A west Arkansas school district aims to be the first current district in the state to implement a four-day week, with plans to begin the schedule in the 2019-2020 school year, officials said.

The decision was made during a regular school board meeting in Pike County's Kirby School District on Thursday, according to a statement from the district. The board unanimously approved the four-day school week, officials said.

According to the statement, the district spent six months discussing, researching and distributing surveys about the concept of reducing each week's class days among administrators, faculty and staff, parents, students and the broader community.

Officials acknowledged some negatives to shortening the school week, such as forcing parents or guardians to provide childcare for an additional day of the week, but said they felt “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“With any change comes apprehension and concerns but we will all work extremely hard together to make this innovative idea succeed,” the statement reads.

The district will soon send out a school calendar, registration details and other information regarding the next school year, officials said.

  • Foghorn
    March 19, 2019 at 2:49 p.m.

    Are teachers and administrators taking a pay cut? If not, what exactly are the ‘pros’ except less work for the same pay for teachers?

  • MBAIV
    March 19, 2019 at 2:51 p.m.

    Hmmm. When workplaces go from 5 to 4 days, the workday usually goes from 8hr to 10hr to maintain a 40hr week. What is the school district going to do?
    I understand wanting a longer weekend break - but I doubt that students will do well with a longer day.
  • Waitjustaminute
    March 19, 2019 at 3:22 p.m.

    Not near enough information in this article to explain the "why" of this decision. Kirby's a rural place, I wonder how long kids spend riding a bus every day to and from school.

