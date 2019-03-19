School district in Arkansas to hold class four days per week

A west Arkansas school district aims to be the first current district in the state to implement a four-day week, with plans to begin the schedule in the 2019-2020 school year, officials said.

The decision was made during a regular school board meeting in Pike County's Kirby School District on Thursday, according to a statement from the district. The board unanimously approved the four-day school week, officials said.

According to the statement, the district spent six months discussing, researching and distributing surveys about the concept of reducing each week's class days among administrators, faculty and staff, parents, students and the broader community.

Officials acknowledged some negatives to shortening the school week, such as forcing parents or guardians to provide childcare for an additional day of the week, but said they felt “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“With any change comes apprehension and concerns but we will all work extremely hard together to make this innovative idea succeed,” the statement reads.

The district will soon send out a school calendar, registration details and other information regarding the next school year, officials said.