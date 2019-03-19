Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Senate passes medical pot bills aimed at protecting kids

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:21 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has passed two bills aimed at restricting medical marijuana's desirability to children by limiting manufacture and processing of edible marijuana and by restricting marijuana advertising.

The two bills passed Tuesday both codify rules already spelled out by the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control division.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of medical marijuana in Arkansas]

One bill says medical marijuana cannot be manufactured in a way that would appeal to children, such as in cartoon character shapes or in "familiar" foods like candy or brownies. It does not regulate home use of edible marijuana products. The bill passed 26-2.

The second bill, passed unanimously, regulates marijuana advertising including by requiring health risk statements in ads to dispensaries and prohibiting advertising near schools and in programming that might be seen by children.

The bills have been sent to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT