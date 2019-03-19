PHOTO: More than 14 pounds of meth, pills found after vehicle stopped on I-40 in Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities in central Arkansas seized more than a dozen pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of prescription painkillers during a vehicle stop along Interstate 40, authorities said.

The Conway County sheriff’s office said deputies responded after a state trooper stopped a vehicle occupied by three Georgia residents on Monday on west of Morrilton.

Authorities said they found nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 3,000 Oxycodone pills in the vehicle.

One of the people in the car ran and was later arrested while walking along the interstate, police said.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday that all three occupants remained in the Conway County jail ahead of formal charges. Their names were not immediately released.