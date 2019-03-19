Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Covington, Tenn. 1, Rogers High 0

The Mounties put runners in scoring position in the seventh, but couldn't push anything across in falling in the opening game of the Best of the West tournament in Memphis.

Rogers (4-2) got a lead-off double by Matthew Watson in the top of the seventh, but he was cut down at the plate on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Brandon Husted and Sal Jacobo followed with singles to load the bases with one out.

But Marc Sussman struck out and Ben George grounded out to end the game.

Watson and Husted finished with two hits each for the Mounties. McKaden Templeton took the loss, allowing an unearned run on three hits in the complete game. He struck out four and walked two.

Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe 9, Bentonville West 8

Santa Fe erupted for six runs in the top of the fifth inning and took the lead for good en route to a win over West during Monday's opening-round action of the Coach Bob Invitational at O'Connor High School in Glendale, Ariz.

West (5-3) had scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-3 lead before Santa Fe's outburst. The Wolverines added two runs in the sixth and had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh before the game ended with a line drive to third.

Will Jarrett had two hits and scored three times for the Wolverines, while Maddox Thornton drove in three runs. Roger Alexander, the second of three West pitchers, worked 1.2 innings and took the loss.

West returns to action at 2:30 p.m. today against IMG Academy of Florida.

Mustang, Okla. 10, Bentonville High 6

Bentonville never recovered from an early 8-0 deficit as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season during the 26th annual Aggie Classic in Cantonment, Fla.

Mustang jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first then erupted for five runs in the second.

Levi Bennett had two of Bentonville's six hits, and the Tigers (5-1) picked up four of their runs off of bases-loaded walks, two of them by Sam Golden. Four Tigers pitchers allowed nine hits, but also issued seven walks and three hit batters.

Bentonville returns to action at 1 p.m. today against Apopka, Fla., in a game that will be played at Navarre High school.

Gravette 6, Charleston 5

Gravette jumped out to a 4-0 lead, then held off Charleston for a nonconference victory Monday afternoon.

Leadoff hitter Mason Dagley had three hits and scored three times for Gravette, while Hunter Cole had two hits and two RBIs. Brodie Parsons threw a complete game and allowed seven hits while striking out seven.

Gravette returns to action today with two games in Prairie Grove as the Lions take on Mena at 4 p.m. and Junction City in the night game.

Springdale Har-Ber 6, Madison Academy 3

The Wildcats opened play in the Coastal Alabama Classic with a win.

Blake Adams homered and drove in 2 runs for Har-Ber.

Hunter Wood, Clay Burtrum and Kirby Jenkins all had multiple hits for the Wildcats.

Adams allowed 5 hits in a complete-game win with 8 strikeouts.

Stuttgart 7, Huntsville 2

The Eagles fell into an early hole and could not recover.

Stuttgart built an early 5-0 lead and limited Huntsville to just three hits.

Three Eagles pitchers allowed 9 hits and walked 4.

Kent Mayes drove in both Huntsville runs.

Shiloh Christian 13, North Point Christian 2

The Saints scored 8 runs in the first two innings and rolled to a double-digit win Monday.

Shiloh Christian pounded 15 hits and overcame 4 errors for the run-rule win.

Sawyer Duddleston was 3-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs for the Saints. Marcus Brown, Ben Baker, Walker Williams and Cooper Hutchinson all had multiple hits for the Saints (6-2).

Drew Dudley earned the complete-game win, allowing just 4 hits with 9 strikeouts.

Jenks, Okla. 6, Fayetteville 4

Jenks took advantage of four errors to defeat Fayetteville in the first round of the Coach Bob Invitational in Glendale, Okla.

Andrew Walker and Harrison Wales each had two hits for Fayetteville, which outhit Jenks 8-3.

