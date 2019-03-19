Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump: Never was, never will be fan of Sen. John McCain

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:09 p.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Carrying a bitter personal feud beyond the grave, President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain on Tuesday, declaring he will "never" be a fan of the Vietnam war hero and longtime Republican lawmaker who died last year of brain cancer.

"I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The fresh vitriol followed Trump's weekend tweets insulting the 2008 Republican presidential candidate, with whom he long had a fractious relationship. He repeated some of those attacks, complaining about McCain's vote against repealing President Barack Obama's health care law.

"He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and then it got to a vote and he said thumbs down," Trump said, adding — without citing evidence — that the repeal would have "saved a trillion dollars."

Over the weekend, Trump attacked McCain on Twitter. Among his barbs was that the longtime Arizona senator had been "last in his class" at the U.S. Naval Academy. But while McCain famously racked up demerits and earned poor grades, he ultimately graduated fifth from the bottom of his 1958 class.

Those attacks drew retaliatory fire from McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain.

"He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man," said Meghan McCain, on ABC's The View, which she co-hosts.

Trump targeted McCain during his presidential campaign, saying in 2015 that the former prisoner-of-war was not a hero, "because he was captured." Trump received a series of deferments to avoid serving in Vietnam, including one attained with a physician's letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • BoudinMan
    March 19, 2019 at 4:20 p.m.

    trump has no moral clarity. A normal human being would simply admit to having political differences with someone of the stature of McCain, you know, a decorated war hero and U.S. Senator, and would be capable of showing some sympathy to a fellow human being who had met his unfortunate demise. But, we are dealing with a black-souled cretin in Cheetolini.
  • HenryP
    March 19, 2019 at 4:36 p.m.

    Thank you for your service McCain but you were a wretched Senator....
  • tngilmer
    March 19, 2019 at 4:52 p.m.

    John McCain was a criminal who took bribes from Charles Keating. The only thing that saved him from going to prison was the Faustian deal the Republicans made with the Democrats to save John Glenn who also took bribes from Charles Keating.
  • mrcharles
    March 19, 2019 at 5:14 p.m.

    as usual, just like with the great and powerful W, memories get short and the defects [ only certain defects ] are brought up by a later gop ILK. If democrats , or Obama said half of what putin's little buddy DT has and will say, the gop would have all their heads explode [ all sorts of crickets, bugs, worms and stuff would be everywhere] . Yet the under the rock dwellers remain hypocrites and give their great and powerful DT a pass .

    henryp, but the gop nominated him to be a POTUS above its shock of jellyfish back in 08? guess a wretched senator is how the gop operates as to what is needed as a POTUS....now they got them a real hum dinger, an anointed one who follows putin like a lost puppy and puts his band of merry family members in government positions [ though with a lot of his past other lesser imps, probably not much worse].

    tng , your kind always accuse the democrats of nefarious dealings, ARe you saying the gop ilks are the same? Good to say the confession it is good for the soul, well, that is the gop had a soul.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT