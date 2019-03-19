HORSE RACING

Pioneerof the Nile dead

Pioneerof the Nile, sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, died unexpectedly Monday, according to WinStar Farm in Kentucky. The 13-year-old champion, owned by Amhed Zayat, sire bred a mare Monday morning and “started acting uncomfortable once he was back in his stall,” a release from the farm said. He died en route to the clinic. “We are all extremely saddened by the loss of Pioneerof the Nile,” WinStar Farm’s Elliott Walden said. “He was a superior physical specimen, a Triple Crown sire and a unique personality. All of us at WinStar are heartbroken.” The son of Empire Maker out of Star of Goshen by Lord at War had two Grade 1 victories before finishing second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby to Mine that Bird and accumulated more than $1.6 million in race earnings. And his career as a stallion has been remarkable. Pioneerof the Nile is the sire of two 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winners and two Breeders’ Cup winners from his first four crops to race, including Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and Classic Empire, and has been “a leading sire of his generation for the past three years, including No. 1 sixth-crop cumulative sire in every category: Grade 1 winners, G1 horses, graded stakes winners, black type winners, earnings, etc.,” according to WinStar. His stud fee of $110,000 was the highest price per live foal listed in WinStar’s stallion stable.

FOOTBALL

Bengals release Burfict

The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Vontaze Burict on Monday after a season of below-average performance. During seven seasons with Cincinnati, Burfict was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers. Burfict, 28, was suspended for the first four games last season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, his third consecutive season with a suspension. A hip injury and concussions limited him to seven games with only 33 tackles, no sacks and no interceptions, by far the worst performance of his career. During his career in Cincinnati, Burfict had 81⁄2 sacks and five interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

Ngata retires

Haloti Ngata found a unique way to announce his retirement from the NFL: from atop Mount Kilimanjaro. The 35-year-old Ngata, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season following three years with the Detroit Lions, was at his best with the Baltimore Ravens. He made two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls with the Ravens in nine seasons after being a firstround draft pick in 2006. He won a Super Bowl with them in February 2013. The defensive tackle posted his retirement message Monday on Instagram. “Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude,” Ngata wrote. “Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it. Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it.”

Redskins sign Flowers

The Washington Redskins have signed offensive tackle Ereck Flowers to a $4 million, one-year contract. Flowers becomes Washington’s new swing tackle behind Trent Williams and Morgan Moses after Ty Nsekhe left to sign

with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the deal with Flowers on Monday. The Redskins are Flowers’ third team after three-plus seasons with the New York Giants and then half a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flowers, 24, was moved from left to right tackle with the Giants after they signed Nate Solder, he lost that job two weeks into 2018 and was released. Flowers has struggled to live up to expectations since being the ninth pick in the 2015 draft. He does bring experience to Washington’s offensive line having started 55 of his 59 NFL games, including seven at left tackle for Jacksonville.

Eagles add Sendejo

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with safety Andrew Sendejo, who earlier this month was released by Minnesota. A nine-year veteran, Sendejo has played in 99 career games, including playoffs, and has 432 tackles, seven interceptions and 31 passes defensed. He’ll likely be part of a rotation in the secondary for Philadelphia. Undrafted from Rice, Sendejo caught on with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 and then went to the Vikings in 2011. He was a starter for most of his time in Minnesota, with his best year in 2013 with a career-high 104 tackles. Dating back to 2015, Sendejo has started every game in which he has played.

SOCCER

Ronaldo charged

UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League. UEFA said its disciplinary panel will judge the charge of “improper conduct” Thursday. Simeone was fined $22,700 by UEFA for making an obscene gesture after Atletico

took the lead in a 2-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg. Ronaldo’s hat trick in the 3-0 victory in the return leg in Turin last week sent Juventus to the quarterfinals. Ronaldo celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone’s gesture. When Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he twice won Champions League finals against Atletico.

BASKETBALL

Ohio hires coach

Ohio introduced Jeff Boals as its basketball coach Monday, hoping the Bobcats’ former captain can revive a team that went 14-17 this season. He succeeds Saul Phillips, whose contract was not renewed. Phillips went 81-77 overall and 40-50 in the Mid-American Conference over five seasons. Boals resigned after three years at Stony Brook. As a player, he helped lead Ohio to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. Boals worked as an assistant at the school before spending seven seasons as an Ohio State assistant. He also has been on the staffs of Marshall, Robert Morris and Akron. Boals went 55-41 in three seasons at Stony Brook, going 24-8 this season and 12-4 in the America East Conference. The second-seeded Seawolves were upset in the first round of their tournament.

SKIING

Shiffrin tops list

Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record $885,000 in prize money during the World Cup ski season. Shiffrin’s 17 victories — the most ever in a season — gave her at least double the amount of the next highest earner on the women’s circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with $427,000. Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall World Cup title, topped the men’s list with $564,000. Shiffrin won the women’s overall title for the third consecutive year.