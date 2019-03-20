1 killed in central Arkansas mobile home fire, officials say

Fire and emergency crews responded to a deadly fire on March 20, 2019 at a mobile home park in Jacksonville. Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office.

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a mobile home in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office responded to the fire at around 2:30 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 8800 block of Peters Road.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk confirmed one person, an ”elderly male,” was killed in the blaze.

Officials closed a nearby road after emergency and fire crews responded.

The identity of the man wasn't released Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office reported no other injuries.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.