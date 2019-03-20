4 finalists named for UAFS chancellor job

Four finalists for the top leadership position at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will visit campus beginning Monday.

The finalists include three chief academic officers and a top student affairs administrator. They work on campuses in Missouri, Texas, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Robert Marley, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Terisa C. Riley, senior vice president for student affairs and university administration, Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Philip K. Way, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

Marilyn J. Wells, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The candidates are seeking to replace former UAFS Chancellor Paul Beran, who left last year after serving as top campus leader since 2006. Beran began Sept. 1 as executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The approximately 6,500-student UAFS campus had two internal candidates not named as finalists: Edward Serna, interim chancellor, and Ron Darbeau, dean of the UAFS College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and the School of Education.

Wells will be the first campus visitor, with a public forum scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday at the UAFS Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.

Other public forums for candidates will take place at the same location and at the same time of day, with Marley visiting March 28; Way visiting April 1; and Riley visiting April 4.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.