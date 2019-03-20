Catamounts guided by forward Lamb

Vermont's Anthony Lamb is among several players from one-bid conferences capable of leading their teams to major upsets in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward scored 24 points against Kansas and 25 points against Louisville in the NIT Season Tip Off in November. Although Vermont lost both games, Lamb's performances surely has Florida State's attention.

Vermont (27-6) is the No. 13 seed in the West Region and faces the Seminoles (27-7) on Thursday at Hartford, Conn.

"I don't really associate the names with the schools," Lamb said. "I think no matter who you are, you have to prove your worth on the court every time you step onto it. I'm just looking forward to going out there and testing my weight versus them and making sure they have to prove themselves to me."

Other notable performers in the NCAA Tournament teams from one-bid leagues include Wofford's Fletcher Magee and Buffalo's CJ Massinburg. Murray State guard and likely NBA lottery pick Ja Morant will likely have one or two highlight-reel moments but isn't on this list because the Ohio Valley Conference became a multiple-bid league for the first time since 1987 with both Murray State and Belmont making the field.

Lamb has been on this stage before with Vermont.

As a freshman, he scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds in an 80-70 NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Purdue.

"I learned that the moment's really not as big as you think it is," Lamb said. "You can really overwhelm yourself if you put too much weight on it. Just having fun and just playing basketball like it's supposed to be played, enjoy the game and enjoy the sport is the purpose of it. Just taking that in hand and bringing that forth with me into competition really allows me to stay relaxed, stay confident and just play basketball how I know I can."

Lamb's come a long way in the two years since that Purdue game.

He leads the America East Conference in scoring (21.4) and ranks second in rebounding (7.8), making him the clear choice as the league's player of the year. Lamb has thrived because of a work ethic that he says he inherited from his mother.

"I've seen my mom work hard all her life to try to put stuff on the table for me," Lamb said. "I think it's just really in my blood, I think working hard is important in whatever you do. I feel like because I love playing basketball so much, I'm willing to work hard for it."

A look at some of the players from one-bid leagues worth keeping an eye on:

FLETCHER MAGEE(guard, Wofford)

First game Thursday vs. Seton Hall at Jacksonville, Fla.

• Magee will likely become the most prolific three-point shooter in NCAA Division I history at this tournament. The Southern Conference player of the year has made 502 career 3-pointers and is only two behind Division I record-holder Travis Bader, who made 504 for Oakland from 2010-14. Magee leads all Division I players with 151 3-point baskets this season.

CJ MASSINBURG(guard, Buffalo)

First game Friday vs. Arizona State or St. John's at Tulsa

• Massinburg is a two-time first-team all-Mid American Conference selection and the reigning MAC player of the year. He averages 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 6-3 senior had a 43-point outburst in a victory over West Virginia and a 25-point performance in a win at Syracuse.

DREW McDONALD(forward/center, Northern Kentucky)

First game Friday vs. Texas Tech at Tulsa

• McDonald is a three-time, first-team all-Horizon League performer who was named the league's player of the year this season. The 6-8 senior leads the Horizon League in rebounding (9.6) and ranks second in scoring (19.1). His three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left gave Northern Kentucky a 64-63 victory over Oakland in the Horizon League semifinals.

D'MARCUS SIMONDS(guard, Georgia State )

First game Friday vs. Houston at Tulsa

• Simonds is back on this stage after scoring 24 points in an NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati last season. The 6-3 junior was named Sun Belt player of the year last season and earned first-team all-conference honors again this year. He averages 18.4 points.

Photo by AP/The Burlington Free Press/RYAN MERCER

Vermont junior forward Anthony Lamb (right), who leads the America East Conference in scoring (21.4 points per game) and ranks second in rebounding (7.8 per game), will lead the Catamounts into Thursday’s game against Florida State in Hartford, Conn.

Sports on 03/20/2019