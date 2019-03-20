Marriage Licenses

Christopher Weaver, 19, and Sterling Caspersen, 18, both of Longview, Texas.

Thomas Rester, 47, and Rebecca Stainaker, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Lawrence Hughes, 62, and Daphanie Martin, 31, both of Little Rock.

Derrion Dobbins, 22, and Erica Roberson, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Scott Hogan, 49, and Joshua Campbell, 38, both of Little Rock.

Luis Paz, 19, and Silvia Castaneda-Gaona, 18, both of Little Rock.

David Henderson Jr., 36, and Karron Livingston, 31, both of Pine Bluff.

James Riley, 37, and Canvas Dotson, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Brian Mcgarrah, 34, and Colleen Howell, 23, both of Maumelle.

Tristan Moss, 30, and Samantha Frizzell, 25 both of Beebe.

Courtney Smith, 38, and Elesha Easter, 36, both of Little Rock.

Terry Wallace, 29, and Ruby Lee, 27, both of Benton.

Jacob Wilkerson, 31, of Hensley and Pamela Simmons, 36, of Little Rock.

Scott Ballantyne, 51, and Stacy Sappenfield, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Rene Garcia, 18, and Maritza Tixta, 21, both of Little Rock.

Rober Mobley Jr., 70, of Little Rock, and Laurie Gent, 61, of Cabot.

Eliseo Hernandez, 29, and Brenda Moran, 43, both of Hot Springs.

April Cheadle, 37 of North Little Rock, and Julien Teoulet, 31, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-1091 Billy Roehrenbeck v. Anna Roehrenbeck.

19-1092 Fredi Guzman v. Olga Guevara.

19-1093 Tiyonna Casey v. Micheal Casey.

19-1094 Charity Hartwick v. Ryan Hartwick.

19-1095 Mary Foret v. Garald Foret.

19-1096 Samantha Buckner v. Richard Grisby Jr.

19-1098 Miranda Henderson v. Cameron Henderson.

19-1099 Shayna Curtis v. Ramon Curtis.

19-1100 Lakedrin Mills v. Melissa Williams.

19-1101 Natasha Clark v Sammy Clark.

GRANTED

19-329 Lisa Ware v. Bertrand Ware Sr.

Metro on 03/20/2019