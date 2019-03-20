Diocese names 37 accused of abuse

JACKSON, Miss. -- A Catholic diocese in Mississippi on Tuesday released the names of 37 clergy members who it says have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

Officials with the Diocese of Jackson said 30 of the clergy were accused of sexual abuse in Mississippi, and the others worked in the diocese but were accused of abuse in other states.

The bishop of the diocese, Joseph Kopacz, publicly apologized Tuesday during a news conference in downtown Jackson.

"I hope that releasing this list will demonstrate a new level of transparency and a sincere desire to accompany victims of sexual abuse as our God of compassion and justice demands," Kopacz said.

The diocese published the list Tuesday on its website as part of the Catholic Church's international reckoning with allegations of sex abuse.

Jackson Diocese chancellor Mary Woodward said the cases date from 1939 to 1998, and none of the accused clergy are still in active ministry.

The diocese also said it provided information about the abuse allegations to the Mississippi attorney general's office.

Lawmaker suing Twitter, parodists

WASHINGTON -- Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for monetary damages, accusing them of defamation and negligence.

The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, "Devin Nunes' Mom" and "Devin Nunes' Cow."

The suit, filed in Henrico County Circuit Court in Virginia on Tuesday, accuses Twitter of "knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory."

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides Internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

Nunes' suit also accuses Twitter of censoring "viewpoints with which it disagrees."

Twitter declined to comment on the lawsuit. But in public statements, executives have denied any political bias or agendas.

The lawsuit by Nunes had the perhaps unintended effect of sharply increasing the reach of @DevinCow, the parody account that had around 1,200 followers before the lawsuit was filed. The account was up to 229,000 followers as of Tuesday evening.

Cleveland river's fish OK'd to eat

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Fish in the Cuyahoga River, which became synonymous with pollution when it caught fire in Cleveland in 1969, are now safe to eat, federal environmental regulators said.

The easing of fish consumption restrictions on the Cuyahoga was lauded by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine as an important step toward ultimately delisting the river altogether as an area of concern.

"This is an example of the progress that can be achieved when you collaborate and dedicate resources to improving the quality of water in our state," DeWine said Monday.

The announcement came as DeWine is pushing a state budget that includes nearly $1 billion for water quality projects aimed at cleaning up toxic algae in Lake Erie and protecting other lakes and rivers in the state.

The Cuyahoga River was already one of the most polluted rivers in the country at the time of the fire on June 22, 1969, close to where the river empties into Lake Erie, according to the Ohio History Connection.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agreed with Ohio EPA's recommendation that restrictions on fish consumption be eased.

