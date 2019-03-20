Driver of truck killed in collision with train in northeast Arkansas

This photo posted on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page shows a truck that collided with a train Tuesday night in Jonesboro.

A driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced dead Tuesday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Jonesboro, police said.

Authorities responded after 8 p.m. to the 5300 block of east Nettleton Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The truck appeared to have been traveling south on Nettleton Avenue, then tried to make a left hand turn on Nestle Road, when it was struck by the southbound train, the post states. The truck driver was killed, but no other injuries were reported.

Police said more details will be released when the investigation is complete.