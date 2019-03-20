Fire, corpse abuse lands man in cell

A man arrested in 2018 and accused of shooting a man in the head and lighting his truck on fire with the victim's body inside has been found innocent of murder.

A Craighead County jury Friday sentenced Dakota Cantwell, 22, of Wynne, to five years in prison on an arson charge and to six years in prison on a charge of abuse of a corpse in the death of 59-year-old Jimmy Don Doyle of Bono.

The charge of abuse of a corpse was filed earlier this month as part of an amended complaint in the case. Cantwell had been charged previously with first-degree murder and arson in the April 29, 2018, death. The jury found Cantwell innocent on the first-degree murder charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were sent May 2, 2018, to Deer Lake Road in reference to a burned out vehicle with human remains inside. Police said the state Crime Laboratory discovered that Doyle had been shot once in the head before he was set on fire.

Officers said they learned that the shooting occurred April 29 after Cantwell and Doyle met near the 2200 block of Barnhill Road. Police said Doyle owed Cantwell $50 and that the meeting ended in a fatal shooting.

A witness told police that Cantwell went to the residence on Barnhill Road and admitted to shooting Doyle.

