IDEA ALLEY: Fish, cake recipes answers to queries

This recipe is for Linda Eubanks.

It is from Luby's Recipes and Memories: A Collection of Our Favorite Dishes and Heartwarming Stories.

Luby's Baked White Fish

1 cup all-purpose flour

8 (6-to 8-ounce) skinless cod or haddock filets

3 ½ to 4 cups mayonnaise

Lemon pepper seasoning blend

Chopped fresh parsley

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the flour in a shallow dish. Dredge fish in flour, shaking off excess. Spread each filet with mayonnaise; sprinkle with lemon pepper seasoning and chopped parsley. Arrange fish in a single layer, not touching, in lightly greased baking pan. Carefully add water to the pan, filling it ⅛-inch. Bake 15 to 25 minutes or until fish flakes when tested with a fork and top is light golden brown. Baking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish.

Makes 8 servings.

Here's another white fish recipe from Luby's Recipes and Memories that makes just enough for two people.

Baked Fish Almondine

1 cup coarsely ground bread crumbs

¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 to 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 (6-to 8-ounce) skinless haddock, cod or other fish filets

⅔ cup mayonnaise

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs, almonds, salt and 3 tablespoons of the butter. Mix well. If necessary, add more butter, blending well so the mixture holds together.

In a separate shallow bowl, place the flour and coat the fish, shaking off excess.

Place fish in a lightly greased baking pan. Spread mayonnaise evenly over top surfaces of fish and sprinkle with crumb mixture, pressing lightly. Carefully pour water around the fish filling the pan ⅛-inch. Bake 20 minutes or until fish flakes when tested with a fork and top is light golden brown. Baking time can vary depending on the thickness of the fish

Frances Browning and Sharon Stevens sent recipes for Turtle Poke Cake requested by Pamela Johnson.

First up is Stevens' recipe.

Turtle Poke Cake

1 (15.25-ounce) box devil's food cake mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12-ounce) jar caramel sundae topping

1 (8-ounce) tub frozen whipped topping, thawed

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup semi sweet chocolate chips

⅓ cup salted caramel sauce

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray.

Mix and bake cake in the prepared baking pan following the package directions.

While cake bakes, combine sweetened condensed milk and caramel topping together, set aside.

When cake is done, poke holes over surface with end of wooden spoon. Slowly pour milk and caramel mixture over the holes, evenly distributing into the holes. Refrigerate cake for 10 minutes, cooling it slightly.

Evenly spread whipped topping over cake, sprinkle pecans and chocolate chips over topping. Refrigerate at least 2 hours; overnight is best. Drizzle salted caramel sauce over top before slicing and serving. Keep cake in airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Browning's version skips the actual poking, but contains all of the same flavors. Note that some package sizes can differ from what is available at the store. The easiest option is to simply use what is available. However, you may wish to buy two packages to make up the difference.

Turtle Cake

1 box German chocolate cake mix

1 (14-ounce) can evaporated milk, divided use

¾ stick margarine

1 (14-ounce) package caramels

1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips

1 ½ cups chopped nuts

Combine cake mix, ¾ can of the evaporated milk and the margarine. Mix well. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan and bake as directed on cake mix box.

Melt together the caramels, remaining ¼ can evaporated milk. Pour over hot cake. Layer chocolate chips and chopped nuts over the hot cake. Return pan to oven until chocolate chips melt. Swirl nuts and chips with a fork to mix.

Browning also sent this recipe, which is similar, but a bit more labor intensive.

Turtle Cake II

1 (14-ounce) package Kraft caramels

½ cup evaporated milk

¾ cup margarine, softened

1 box German chocolate cake mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

1 cup chocolate chips, or more if desired

1 cup pecans, or more if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a double boiler, melt caramels, milk and margarine.

Prepare cake mix according to directions on box, but do not bake. Spoon half of the batter into a greased and floured 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until puffy. Spoon caramel mixture over cake. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and pecans. Cover with the remaining cake batter and bake 30 minutes more.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or cool completely and frost with your favorite frosting.

• Strawberry bread like that served at Red Apple Inn on Eden Isle for Jean May.

