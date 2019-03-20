State Capitol news in brief

Foreigner-tuition bill passes House

The House on Tuesday approved legislation that would extend in-state tuition to foreign-born residents brought to Arkansas as children.

The House voted 75-11 in favor of House Bill 1684 by Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville. The bill would allow foreign citizens to attend state colleges and universities at the reduced rate available to Arkansas residents if the students lived in the state for at least three years and graduated from an in-state high school.

Douglas said the bill would affect Asian children who came to the U.S. with their parents who had work visas; Marshallese; and those who entered the U.S. illegally as children but are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Currently, those students pay international tuition rates, which Douglas said are triple the in-state tuition.

"We've already invested in these kids in high school," Douglas said.

Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, spoke against the measure, saying it was unfair to families who immigrated legally.

"What are we saying to the folks who wait, who obeyed the rules?" McKenzie said.

Douglas said many of those affected by his bill did enter legally, but struggle to obtain permanent legal status because of backlogs in the immigration system.

HB1684 heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field

House rejects effort to ax judge-age cap

The House voted by a large margin Tuesday to keep a state law that forces judges to forfeit their retirement benefits if they run for office after the age of 70.

House Bill 1353, by Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Mariana, would have removed the age cap for the Judicial Retirement System. The House voted 31-56 against the bill, with five members voting present. It needed 51 votes to pass.

Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, said the law was needed as a carrot to encourage judges to retire and allow others to run for judicial office. Because judges often enter office at a later age, and have less time to earn retirement benefits, House said the Judicial Retirement System is structured for shorter careers than retirement systems for teachers and other public officials.

Ending the age cap would give an unfair advantage to judges, House said.

Murdock, however, noted that 18 members of the House are over the age of 70. The oldest member, Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, called the law a form of discrimination.

-- John Moritz

Medicaid repayment of Uber trips backed

Medicaid recipients who use ride-sharing applications such as Uber and Lyft to get to appointments would be able to have their trips reimbursed under legislation passed Tuesday in the House.

House Bill 1435 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, would allow the Arkansas Medicaid Program to reimburse such trips, as long as they are within the state.

The bill passed by a vote of 63-15. Some opposition was raised to the in-state requirement from Texarkana lawmakers.

-- John Moritz

Medical-marijuana bills get Senate nod

Two bills that would make state regulations on medical-marijuana products a part of state law cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 440 by Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, would prohibit cultivation facilities and dispensaries from making marijuana products in the form of food items, such as candy, cookies or brownies, attractive to children or commonly marketed to them. The Senate voted 26-2 to approve the bill.

Senate Bill 441 would place restrictions on advertising, including barring ads targeting children. The Senate voted 33-0 to approve the bill. Both bills go to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Pregnant inmates' shackles targeted

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit jailers from shackling women while they are giving birth.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1523 by Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, sending the bill to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

HB1523 includes exemptions for prisoners who are deemed to be a "substantial flight risk," or who threaten the safety of their babies, staff members or the public.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Mandate on Bible class passes 64-7

The House passed a bill 64-7 on Tuesday that would require schools to offer classes on the Bible if enough students request such courses.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, would mandate schools offer an "academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students request it.

Schools may already offer such a course as an elective, but it isn't required. The class should consist of a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible and its influence on literature, art, music, culture, and politics," the law states.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, spoke against the bill, saying, "I don't think 15 kids ought to be able to demand anything of a school board."

Rep. David Meeks, R-Greenbrier, said he supported the bill because the class was being offered at a small number of schools, but that other districts are hesitant to offer the class because it could be controversial. If the class is student-initiated, Meeks said it would remove schools' fears of liability.

-- Hunter Field

Primary in March heads to governor

Arkansas' regular participation in the so-called SEC presidential primary was approved Tuesday by the House.

The House voted for Senate Bill 445, which would permanently move the state's primaries in presidential election years to March, when many other Southern states also hold their primaries. Primaries in nonpresidential years would continue to be held in May.

Arkansas held a March primary in 2016, and supporters of SB445 said that the move helped attract visits from presidential candidates including Donald Trump, and gave the state more clout in the primary process.

The Republican Party of Arkansas supports making the change in presidential primary years permanent, said the bill sponsor, Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers. The state's Democratic Party said it was excited for the March primary but worried about stress on candidates of an earlier election.

The bill heads to the governor, who intends to sign it, a spokesman said.

-- John Moritz

House panel backs spankings measure

A House committee advanced legislation Tuesday to prohibit the spanking of disabled students in public schools.

The House Education Committee passed Senate Bill 381 by Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, on a voice vote with one audible dissenter. The bill would prohibit the use of corporal punishment on students who are intellectually disabled, non-ambulatory, nonverbal or autistic.

Under SB381, any teacher, administrator or volunteer who did spank a child would be subject to civil liability.

The House sponsor, Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said the bill is focused on a limited group of students at school.

The bill, which has the support of the state's largest teacher and administrator groups, passed after several members raised concerns about how schools would be notified of the law change and whether the measure would increase liability of school districts.

The bill heads to the House.

-- Hunter Field

Committee supports marriage age of 17

The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to support raising the minimum age for marriage in Arkansas to 17.

Under current law, children between 16 and 18 must get consent from their parents to marry. However, if the girl is pregnant, the law sets no minimum age for her to get married with a judge's permission.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said she looked at Arkansas' marriage laws after reading a story about a child bride in Florida, which passed similar legislation to raise the marriage age to 17.

Flowers said she was shocked by statistics from the Department of Health. More than 8,229 girls and 1,320 boys age 17 or under have been married in Arkansas since 1999. Girls as young 13, 12 and in one case even 10 have been married in the state in the past 20 years.

"As long as we allow for that, we run the risk of endangering children," Flowers said. "Without the validation of marriage, it's rape."

Without dissent, the committee sent the bill to the House.

-- John Moritz

Plan on execution competency favored

Legislation to create a new method for determining the competency of death-row prisoners -- after the old method was found unconstitutional -- was endorsed Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

In a pair of 4-3 decisions handed down in November, the Arkansas Supreme Court said a state law granting the director of the Department of Correction the authority to determine whether a condemned prisoner is competent for execution violates the inmate's due-process rights.

House Bill 1792, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would change the law to require that the prison director conduct an evidentiary hearing "that comports with the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment" before determining competency.

The bill is one of two proposals being pushed by the state attorney general's office that seek to change state death-penalty law to comply with Supreme Court decisions, in hopes that Arkansas will then be able to carry out executions again.

The House Judiciary Committee approved HB1792 by a voice vote Tuesday, sending the bill to the full House.

-- John Moritz

Bill seeks shift on prostitution, minors

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday endorsed legislation to prohibit prostitution charges from being filed against minors who are victims of human trafficking.

Under current law, a minor charged with prostitution could raise her status as a trafficking victim as a defense. House Bill 1695, by Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, would instead require police to first investigate to make sure a minor is not a victim of trafficking before charges are filed.

Scott said she did not know how many underage victims may have been charged with prostitution under the current law. However, she said HB1695 is intended to prevent such a situation. The Judiciary Committee endorsed the bill on a voice vote.

-- John Moritz

