Gardening Season has Officially Started

Our final sunrise of the Gulf Shores trip was spectacular Monday morning, but the temperatures were still pretty brisk--and no change here at home. I saw a shrimp boat not far from shore near where we stayed

which was appropriate, because we loaded up with shrimp and seafood to bring home with us. The fish shop didn't open until 9 a.m. so we didn't leave early. We also made a few plant stops along the way home to see what they might have that we needed. While in reality I don't really need any new plants, I of course bought some.



You know that when you buy the first plants to put outside in the yard, that it signals the beginning of the gardening season! I have delayed buying any new plants, because I want to reorganize the gardens a bit, but it is just too tempting not to pick up something! I was surprised at the plant selection. It was as cool or cooler where we were in Gulf Shores than it is in Little Rock, but they are already selling (and planting) warm season fare--tomatoes, peppers and eggplants for vegetables, and impatiens, coleus and lantana for annuals. I was on the lookout for some cool season vegetables, and they had none--although I did get a few more parsley and cilantro plants.



They did have a huge selection of citrus trees, olive trees and even a Costa Rican coffee tree, but our car was pretty full and did not have space for a small tree.

I did buy a small shrub, commonly called banana shrub.

When I was in college, the Latin name was Michelia figo. They have now decided it is in the Magnolia genus, so the name has changed to Magnolia figo. Whatever you call it, it is a small evergreen shrub with lovely, small pale yellow blooms that smell like bananas. It is slow growing, but can get up to 10 feet tall. Central Arkansas is probably it's northern range of hardiness. While it will take full sun, I prefer to give it full morning sun and protection from the hot afternoon sun. That will help in winter hardiness (it shouldn't break dormancy as early, and won't be as exposed in winter) plus it will keep the foliage from yellowing and need less water in the summer if it isn't in full afternoon sun.



At the second plant stop I did buy a couple of tropical hibiscus. The color of the blooms was pretty amazing with shades of yellow, orange and red. I am not putting them outside yet, so they are in a sunny window for the next few weeks.



I would have liked some of their mandevillas too, but the temperature is still too cool for them to be outside and with space limits, it was just best to wait. To avoid any more temptations, we drove it straight home with no more plant stops. We were home by 6:30 p.m. and I was unloaded, unpacked and visiting with family by 7:15.

I spent yesterday catching up on mail, vacuum sealing all the fish I brought back and freezing it and cleaning the car. The windows were awful with the salt spray and insects. It was nice to be back home.

I am headed out into the garden today to finish up some pruning chores and hopefully do a little planting. I am hoping to still find some cool season vegetables to plant. We have until mid-April to plant, and I hope to do so before the rain hits this afternoon.

