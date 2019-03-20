Happy 1st Day of Spring!

Today is the official first day of spring, however the weather was a tad cool. To honor the day, I did garden, but I waited for the weather to warm up. I almost missed my opportunity to plant as it started to rain. I was trying to beat the rain, and didn't think it was supposed to start until late afternoon, but in my yard I had heavy sprinkles around 1 p.m. Luckily there was a lull in the weather so I was able to get out and plant kale, lettuce and herbs, and fertilize everything already planted. My garlic and shallots haven't been fertilized in a while.



I could not find seed potatoes, and I already have onions and broccoli growing, so I had to make do. I do think it is a bit cheating to plant lettuce transplants instead of seeds, but I am behind because of all the rain. In reality you could start harvesting a few days after planting lettuce transplants, but I will let them grow a bit. I will get back on my soap box again. Why are they selling tomato and pepper plants in March in Arkansas?



We were in the upper 30's just a few days ago. You really shouldn't plant tomatoes until mid-April in central Arkansas. Even in south Arkansas I would wait until April 5 or so. I think it sets unknowing gardeners up for failure and that doesn't bode well for their gardening spirit. We need to plant the right plant in the right place at the right time! Spread the word.

Today I also saw green bean transplants.

Traditionally that is something most gardeners plant from seed, and transplants can be a bit finicky. I guess it is like my planting lettuce transplants, it boosts your time from planting to harvesting by a bit. I also bought some leek seedlings. I haven't grown those before, so will have to experiment. I love leeks, and they are pretty pricey at the grocery store. I didn't have time to plant those today so will research it a bit before planting.

The garden is beginning to come alive. I love the small red blooms and interesting foliage on my Full Moon Japanese maple.



In honor of the first day of spring, I had the first blooms on the spring ephemeral Bloodroot --Sanguinaria canadensis.

This plant will be in bloom a very short while, the leaves will last a tad longer, then it will disappear until next spring. There is a lot of plant lore surrounding this plant. It gets its common name because the sap looks like blood.

I also finally had one open bloom on my double orange and white daffodil, so I cut it to enjoy indoors.

Double daffodils can be the trickiest of daffodils to open. The condition when daffodils set flower buds which never open is referred to as bud blast. Blasting can occur for a number of reasons from too much or too little water, or extreme fluctuations in temperatures. Double varieties tend to be the most sensitive here in Arkansas. I had a number of buds that set, but the majority turned brown and dry and never opened.

There isn't much you can do about the weather, so if you want reliable flowers, you may want to avoid the doubles--but even with just one bloom, isn't this color amazing!

To top off the first day of spring, we went to a Round the World dinner at 42 in the Clinton Library with friends. The theme was England, and since some of us will be going there in a little over a month, we got a jump-start preparing us for some of the tasty food.



Some of them look a tad serious, but it really was quite fun. Interesting food too.

Full day welcoming in spring, now let's just hope the weather starts cooperating!