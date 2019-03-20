Happy birthday. This will be an exciting year of firsts, even if you thought you'd already experienced all the firsts. You're changing. You've learned all you can about some topics, exhausted the value in certain situations, and now you'll move gracefully into new interests.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gentle times like these are the calm before the storm. So instead of enjoying the lull, do exercises to get yourself ready for a future that requires your strength.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People have different signals, signals they don't learn so much as create, signals never formally communicated. You're the kind of person they think will understand them anyway, and you actually do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are some who don't like schools categorically. If everyone is going in a direction, one stream of thought or another, there are those who will resist on principle. It's a checkpoint opportunity but nothing to take too personally.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's a day to appreciate the difference inherent in generations. Youth is movement. Age is movement, too, but slower and multidimensional, sometimes internal, sometimes symbolic.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Doing what you know isn't going to help you explore, grow or conquer new realms. Doing what you don't know is going to make you feel stupid. The more comfortable you get with that, the bigger and better you'll be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are new people you don't meet, so much as recognize. These soul-to-soul reunions don't have to be anything heavy. They can be incredibly lighthearted and yet feel like strange validation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have your own way of seeing things, and it's not accurate, because no one's way of seeing things is accurate. As an evolved person, you recognize your limitations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When was the last time you marveled at something? When was the last time your curiosity shattered the limitations of the usual wondering, pushing into extraordinary realms of awe?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've been working very hard. Could you trust others to do the same? People will do more if you ask them to do more, but do even more if you leave a need for them to do more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a subtext in your dialogue. Whether or not you want that to reveal more than you intended, you do. Such is the exchange of language.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Yes, the constant craving is real. There's a difficulty in being that is not and will never be resolved. The wise will get used to the thirst, as it will not be quenched.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not in charge of what others see in you, and concerning yourself with that would be a major waste of time today. You know how you'd like to develop. All is well when you stay headed in that direction.

