House panel backs spankings measure

A House committee advanced legislation Tuesday to prohibit the spanking of disabled students in public schools.

The House Education Committee passed Senate Bill 381 by Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, on a voice vote with one audible dissenter. The bill would prohibit the use of corporal punishment on students who are intellectually disabled, non-ambulatory, nonverbal or autistic.

Under SB381, any teacher, administrator or volunteer who did spank a child would be subject to civil liability.

The House sponsor, Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said the bill is focused on a limited group of students at school.

The bill, which has the support of the state's largest teacher and administrator groups, passed after several members raised concerns about how schools would be notified of the law change and whether the measure would increase liability of school districts.

The bill heads to the House.

-- Hunter Field