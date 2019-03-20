House rejects effort to ax judge-age cap

The House voted by a large margin Tuesday to keep a state law that forces judges to forfeit their retirement benefits if they run for office after the age of 70.

House Bill 1353, by Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Mariana, would have removed the age cap for the Judicial Retirement System. The House voted 31-56 against the bill, with five members voting present. It needed 51 votes to pass.

Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, said the law was needed as a carrot to encourage judges to retire and allow others to run for judicial office. Because judges often enter office at a later age, and have less time to earn retirement benefits, House said the Judicial Retirement System is structured for shorter careers than retirement systems for teachers and other public officials.

Ending the age cap would give an unfair advantage to judges, House said.

Murdock, however, noted that 18 members of the House are over the age of 70. The oldest member, Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, called the law a form of discrimination.

-- John Moritz