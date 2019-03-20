Knights win first tourney game

DAYTON, Ohio -- Eleven months ago, Fairleigh Dickinson Coach Greg Herenda was seriously ill with life-threatening blood clots.

On Tuesday night, he danced on the court and hugged his players after they secured the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

Senior guard Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points and Jahlil Jenkins had 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Knights capped a furious comeback by taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in a First Four game.

"It's overwhelming," said Herenda, in his sixth season at the Hackensack, N.J., school. "When you coach for 35 years and you take a team to an NCAA Tournament and a team that, when I got here six years ago, we had nothing. And to build it, and then it's here, and it's so sad that every coach can't experience this."

Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), which got the automatic tournament bid by winning the Northeast Conference Tournament, won its first NCAA tourney game in six tries. The Knights move on to play Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in West Region, on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Prairie View (22-13), also seeking its first tournament victory, built up 13-point leads in both halves, but Fairleigh Dickinson took control in the second half behind the shooting of Edge and Jenkins.

"Jahlil Jenkins has the biggest heart in Ohio right now," Hereneda said. "As a sophomore, he took over the game in the second half."

A three-pointer by Gary Blackson pulled Prairie View back to within two points, 78-76, but a layup from Mike Holloway Jr. and two free throws by Edge with 17 seconds left sealed it for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Blackson led the Panthers with 26 points and Devonte Patterson had 17.

"Having coach go through that last year, I remember us being in practice and him always just telling us that he just wanted to be there with us," Edge said. "All he thought about while he was in the hospital was us. So we rallied together, and it's just a great win for us, for our program."'

At a glance

NCAA MEN'S TOURNAMENT

FIRST FOUR

At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

Will play Gonzaga on Thursday

Belmont 81, Temple 70

Will play Maryland on Thursday

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 5:40 p.m.

Winner plays Duke on Friday

Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12), 8:10 p.m.

Winner plays Buffalo on Friday

Photo by AP/JOHN MINCHILLO

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Darnell Edge (middle) scored a career-high 33 points, as the Knights defeated Prairie View A&M 82-76 at the NCAA Men’s Tournament in Dayton, Ohio.

