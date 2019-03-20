Medicaid repayment of Uber trips backed

Medicaid recipients who use ride-sharing applications such as Uber and Lyft to get to appointments would be able to have their trips reimbursed under legislation passed Tuesday in the House.

House Bill 1435 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, would allow the Arkansas Medicaid Program to reimburse such trips, as long as they are within the state.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The bill passed by a vote of 63-15. Some opposition was raised to the in-state requirement from Texarkana lawmakers.

-- John Moritz