YANKEES

Betances on injured list

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances has inflammation in his right shoulder and will start the regular season on the injured list.

New York General Manager Brian Cashman said an MRI was done on Betances on Tuesday after the 6-8, 265-pound right-hander continued to lack velocity in his fastball.

Betances, who normally reached the upper 90s, has topped at 92 or 93 mph throughout spring training.

He curtailed his offseason throwing program awaiting the birth of his child and was given permission to report a few days late for spring training.

Betances, who went 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 66 games last season, said he will not throw for three to five days.

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley is among those that could take Betances’ spot on the roster.

At least six Yankees will be on the injured list when New York opens the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles on March 28.

It includes Betances, starting pitchers CC Sabathia and Luis Severino, outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury, and Aaron Hicks, and shortstop Didi Gregorius.

INDIANS

Gonzalez signed

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Free agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez signed a minor league contract Tuesday with the Cleveland Indians, who might have a starting outfield spot for him.

Gonzalez could help the Indians settle their outfield situation, which became muddled following the decision not to re-sign All-Star Michael Brantley and other offseason moves.

The 33-year-old Gonzalez spent 10 seasons with Colorado and was one of the team’s best players and emotional leader. He left the Rockies after 2017 before re-signing with Colorado last March to a one-year contract, earning $8 million including roster bonuses.

If he makes Cleveland’s 40-man roster, Gonzalez will get a $2 million contract in the majors. He can earn $1 million more in bonuses. A .287 career hitter with 231 home runs, Gonzalez was streaky last season, when he batted .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Gonzalez hit 40 home runs in 2015.

He won the 2010 National League batting title (.336) and was an All-Star in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He has appeared in at least 200 games at all three outfield positions and has primarily played right field the last four seasons.

TIGERS

Fulmer shut down

ATLANTA — Michael Fulmer’s spring has gone from bad to worst-case scenario.

After being shut down by the Detroit Tigers last week to “refine his lower-body mechanics,” according to Manager Ron Gardenhire, a more ominous diagnosis has come to light: Fulmer, the team’s ace right-hander, has been recommended to undergo elbow ligament reconstruction surgery. Fulmer began experiencing soreness in his right elbow after a recent bullpen session. According to a release from the Tigers, after an MRI and a second opinion from renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews, Fulmer was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery. He is seeking a third opinion.

The injury is the latest in a long list over the past three seasons since Fulmer established himself as a future front-line starter by winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. Fulmer’s 2017 season was cut short with right elbow ulnar nerve transposition surgery. Last season, he underwent his third right knee meniscus surgery, which was believed to be the root cause of his declined fastball velocity this spring.

Fulmer, 26, has posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in three seasons, spanning 75 starts. Last season, he went 3-12 and spent six weeks on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

ASTROS

$100M for Bregman

HOUSTON — A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed on a $100 million, six-year deal that keeps the All-Star third baseman under contract with the team through 2024.

The agreement includes this season, buys out three years of arbitration eligibility (2020-22) and pushes back his opportunity to become a free agent by two years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not been released by the team. The agreement was first reported by KRIV-TV in Houston.

Bregman, 24, made his first All-Star team last season and was selected MVP of the game after hitting a home run to help the American League win. He set career highs with a .286 batting average, 31 home runs, 103 RBI and a major league-leading 51 doubles.

At a glance

MLB EXHIBITION SCORES

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 1

NY Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Toronto at Boston, cancelled

NY Mets at Miami, cancelled

Minnesota at Baltimore, cancelled

Philadelphia at Houston, cancelled

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 4

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 6

LA Angels 9, Colorado 7

San Diego vs. Arizona, (n)

Cleveland vs. LA Dodgers, (n)