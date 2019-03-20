Morgan, Indiana handle St. Francis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Juwan Morgan had 28 points as Indiana defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Aljami Durham added 22 points for the Hoosiers.

Morgan shot 10 for 13 from the floor.

Devonte Green had 12 points and six assists for Indiana (18-15). Justin Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Romeo Langford did not play for the Hoosiers because of a sore back. The freshman guard leads Indiana in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Indiana headed to halftime trailing 40-34, but the Hoosiers were able to outscore the Red Flash 55-32 in the second half to roll to the 17-point victory. The Hoosiers' 55 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points for the Red Flash (18-15). Jamaal King added 19 points. Keith Braxton had nine rebounds.

In other NIT games Tuesday, Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis got past San Diego 74-60 in Memphis. Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Olin Carter III had 17 points to lead the Toreros (21-15). ... Marcquise Reed had 24 points as Clemson (20-13) defeated Wright State (21-14) 75-69 in Clemson, S.C. Elijah Thomas had 17 points and three blocks for the Tigers. Bill Wampler had 17 points for the Raiders. ... Markell Johnson had 26 points as North Carolina State (23-11) defeated Hofstra (27-8) 84-78 in Raleigh, N.C. Torin Dorn had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack. Justin Wright-Foreman finished with 29 points and six rebounds for the Pride. ... Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, tying his career high, as North Carolina-Greensboro (29-6) defeated Campbell (20-13) 84-69 in Greensboro, N.C. Francis Alonso added 22 points for the Spartans. Chris Clemons had 32 points for the Fighting Camels. ... Michael Buckland had 17 points and Rob Marberry posted 17 points as Lipscomb (26-7) defeated Davidson (24-10) 89-81 in Davidson, N.C. Buckland hit 4 of 6 three-pointers. Garrison Mathews had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb. Kellan Grady scored a season-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats. ... Martin Krampelj had 17 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays (19-14) defeated Loyola of Chicago (20-14) 70-61 in Omaha, Neb. Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points for the Bluejays. Aher Uguak had 18 points for the Ramblers. ... Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas (17-16) defeated South Dakota State (24-9) 79-73 in Austin, Texas. Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from three-point range. Courtney Ramey had 13 points for the Longhorns. Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

At a glance

National InvitationTournament

First round

Tuesday's games

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

NC State 84, Hofstra 78

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

Dayton at Colorado, (n)

Today's games All times Central

Wichita State at Furman, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State at TCU, 9 p.m.

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

