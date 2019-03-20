Police: 4 children, 2 adults hurt when truck runs red light, hits day care van in Arkansas

Four children and two adults were injured Tuesday after a tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with a day care van in Blytheville, authorities said.

The crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Ruddle Road and Main Streets, Ricky Jefferson, assistant chief for the Blytheville Police Department, said in a news release.

He said a truck, driven by Nathan Stafford of Jonesboro was going east on Main Street when it ran a red light and hit a van driven by Demontay Jefferson. The van was said to be traveling north on Ruddle Road.

Demontay Jefferson was flown to the Med in Memphis. An adult female passenger and two children in the van were transported to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Two other children in the van were flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Authorities said one child remained hospitalized on Wednesday with suspected head trauma.

The driver of the truck was cited for disregarding a traffic signal, Jefferson said.