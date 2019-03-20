Pay package $13.6M for Murphy USA chief

R. Andrew Clyde, chief executive officer of Murphy USA in El Dorado, was paid about $13.6 million last year, the gasoline and convenience-store retailer said in its proxy statement Tuesday.

Clyde had a salary of $1.1 million, stock and option awards of $2.8 million, $7.7 million on stock options exercised and $2.1 million in other income.

Murphy USA's other top executives and their incomes last year were Mindy West, chief financial officer, $2.7 million; John Moore, general counsel, $1.3 million; Terry Hatten, senior vice president, $738,000; Robert Chumley, senior vice president, $1.1 million; and Daryl Schofield, $1.9 million.

Hatten joined Murphy USA in June.

The median salary of Murphy USA's 9,500 mostly part-time employees was $16,635 last year. The median means half the employees made more and half made less.

Murphy USA will hold its annual meeting on May 1 in El Dorado.

-- David Smith

Bank OZK's top exec paid $7.8M for 2018

George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer at Bank OZK, was paid $7.8 million in 2018, the Little Rock bank said in its recently released proxy statement.

Gleason had a salary of $1.1 million, stock and option awards of $3.6 million, stock options exercised of $1.7 million and $1.4 million in other compensation, according to the bank's proxy filing.

Bank OZK's other top executives and their incomes last year were Greg McKinney, chief financial officer, $2.6 million; Tyler Vance, chief operating officer, $2.4 million; Tom Hicks, chief administrative officer, $1.9 million; and Brannon Hamblen, chief operating officer for the real estate specialties group, $1.3 million. Hamblen was not an executive officer until August.

The median Bank OZK employee salary was $41,179 last year. The median means half the employees (excluding Gleason) made more and half made less.

Bank OZK, the largest bank based in Arkansas with more than $22 billion in assets, will hold its annual meeting on May 6 in Little Rock.

-- David Smith

On Arkansas Index, 11 stocks fall, 3 rise

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 3.89 to 412.53 Tuesday.

Eleven stocks declined and three rose.

"The Dow Jones industrial average closed lower for the first time in five days on Tuesday, led by declines in Apple and mixed reports over the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 15 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

