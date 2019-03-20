Plan on execution competency favored

Legislation to create a new method for determining the competency of death-row prisoners -- after the old method was found unconstitutional -- was endorsed Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

In a pair of 4-3 decisions handed down in November, the Arkansas Supreme Court said a state law granting the director of the Department of Correction the authority to determine whether a condemned prisoner is competent for execution violates the inmate's due-process rights.

House Bill 1792, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would change the law to require that the prison director conduct an evidentiary hearing "that comports with the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment" before determining competency.

The bill is one of two proposals being pushed by the state attorney general's office that seek to change state death-penalty law to comply with Supreme Court decisions, in hopes that Arkansas will then be able to carry out executions again.

The House Judiciary Committee approved HB1792 by a voice vote Tuesday, sending the bill to the full House.

-- John Moritz