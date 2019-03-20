Sections
Authorities in northeast Arkansas investigate homicide after body found in field

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:10 p.m. 0comments

Authorities said Wednesday that they found the body of a 56-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds in a northeast Arkansas field.

Deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called about a body off of County Road 6, the Jackson County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Phillip Wayne Pratt of Bradford and ruled his death a homicide.

A state medical examiner will determine how Pratt died.

Officials said no arrests were made and an investigation into the killing was ongoing.

