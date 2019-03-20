Pregnant inmates' shackles targeted

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit jailers from shackling women while they are giving birth.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1523 by Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, sending the bill to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

HB1523 includes exemptions for prisoners who are deemed to be a "substantial flight risk," or who threaten the safety of their babies, staff members or the public.

-- Michael R. Wickline