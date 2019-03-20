Primary in March heads to governor

Arkansas' regular participation in the so-called SEC presidential primary was approved Tuesday by the House.

The House voted for Senate Bill 445, which would permanently move the state's primaries in presidential election years to March, when many other Southern states also hold their primaries. Primaries in nonpresidential years would continue to be held in May.

Arkansas held a March primary in 2016, and supporters of SB445 said that the move helped attract visits from presidential candidates including Donald Trump, and gave the state more clout in the primary process.

The Republican Party of Arkansas supports making the change in presidential primary years permanent, said the bill sponsor, Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers. The state's Democratic Party said it was excited for the March primary but worried about stress on candidates of an earlier election.

The bill heads to the governor, who intends to sign it, a spokesman said.

-- John Moritz