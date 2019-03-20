Report says angry shove hurt man, boy

A Sherwood man was arrested Monday on accusations that in a fit of road rage, he followed a man into a store and pushed him to the ground, causing a young boy to hit his head, a report said.

James Phillip R. Primm, 49, was arrested near 7600 Warden Road on charges of second-degree battery and aggravated assault related to striking the man and injuring the child, the report said.

Details of how the child was injured were not included in the report. Officers said the incident was prompted by road rage.

Primm was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening.

Caretaker accused of leaving toddlers

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving two children in the care of a man who was mentally handicapped, police said.

Officers responded to 712 W. 16th St. after an anonymous caller said a child was bleeding at that address, the report said. The officers reported finding two 2-year-olds wandering near the street, and said the children were left in the care of a man who had a mental handicap and was not watching the children.

The children's caretaker, Nakita Alexander, 21, was arrested on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and transported to the Pulaski County jail, according to the report.

Alexander was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening without bail.

