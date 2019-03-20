Sports Briefs Northwest Arkansas

FOOTBALL

RAC to host football clinic March 30

The Benton County Sheriff's Police Athletic League will host a Razorback Alumni football clinic from 5-7 p.m. March 30 at the Rogers Activity Center.

Former All-SEC linebacker Jerry Franklin, All-SEC wide receiver Drew Morgan, cornerback and defensive team captain Kevin Richardson and others will conduct the clinic.

This free for the kids of Benton County ages 9-12. Register online at bentoncountypal1@gmail.com. The clinic is open to the first 80 to RSVP.

The clinic will focus on drills and technique, but the former UA players also will speak to the young players about important life lessons as well.

Later this year the PAL Program is planning free soccer and basketball camps.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette staff reports

Sports on 03/20/2019