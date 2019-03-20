State flu deaths climb by 14

The flu-related deaths of 14 more Arkansans were reported to the state in the past week, raising the state's death toll from the current flu season to 77, according to the state Department of Health.

The most recent deaths include eight people age 65 or older, four people age 45-64 and two people age 25-44, according to a Health Department report.

The other deaths this season include those of 38 people age 65 or older, 23 people age 45-64, one person age 25-44 and one child under age 5.

Among all those who have died, about 29 percent had been vaccinated against the flu. The others had either not been vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown, according to the report.

The season generally runs from October through May.

During the previous season, 227 people died, making it the state's deadliest in decades.

