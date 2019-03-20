BASEBALL

UCA pounds Oral Roberts

The University of Central Arkansas scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday as the Bears defeated Oral Roberts 9-3 in Conway.

Josh Ragan singled and scored for the Bears in the first inning, Jay Anderson singled and scored when he stole home as part of a double steal and Marco Navarro singled and scored on Anderson’s single for a 3-1 lead. Navarro added an RBI single in the second inning, Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk and Ragan hit a sacrifice fly to score Navarro for a 6-3 lead. Kolby Johnson tripled to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a passed ball, and Ragan hit an RBI double down the left-field line for an 8-3 lead. Ragan added another RBI double in the sixth inning to provide the final margin.

Ragan was 3 for 4 to lead UCA offensively, while Navarro and Tyler Smith were both 2 for 3.

Tanner Wiley earned the victory on the mound after allowing all 3 Oral Roberts runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings.

UAPB falls at Ole Miss

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff gave up four runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth inning Tuesday as the Golden Lions fell to Ole Miss 12-2 in 8 innings in Oxford, Miss.

The Golden Lions walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning before the Rebels took a 2-0 lead on a throwing error by first baseman Nick Kreutzer. An RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly gave Ole Miss a 4-0 lead. Things got worse in the fourth inning, as the Rebels scored on a fielder’s choice, a bases-loaded walk, two hit batters and a two-run double to take a 10-0 lead.

UAPB’s lone runs came on a Kreutzer RBI single in the seventh inning and a Ricardo Sanchez home run in the eighth.

UALR falls to Mississippi State

Mississippi State (19-2) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to defeat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-15) 15-4 on Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs scored 8 runs on 7 hits, took advantage of 2 errors, 1 walk and sent 12 men to the plate against UALR pitchers Aaron Funk and Carter Brown.

Justin Foscue and Tanner Allen had RBI doubles in the sixth inning. Jake Mangum and Jordan Westburg added run-scoring singles in the inning.

The Bulldogs had 15 hits, including three doubles and two triples. Mangum led the Bulldogs, going 5 for 6 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs. Westburg went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs. James Gann led the Trojans, going 1 for 5 with a three-run double.

Jack Eagan (1-0) picked up the victory by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Ethan Daily (0-2) took the loss for the Trojans by allowing 1 run on 3 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

MEN’S GOLF

ASU, UALR finish 8th, 9th in Louisiana

Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished eighth and ninth at the Lake Charles Invitational in Lake Charles, La.

The Red Wolves finished with a 847 (285-282-280) and the Trojans finished with a 848 (284-279-280). TCU won the tournament with a 817 (269-271-277), while Texas Tech was second at 832 (274-274-284).

Individually, ASU’s Julien Sale finished tied for fourth with a 204 (68-66-70) and UALR’s Anton Albers finished tied for 16th with a 11 (69-71-71).

SAU finishes seventh in Oklahoma

Southern Arkansas University finished seventh at the Broncho Invitational in Edmond, Okla., on Tuesday.

The Muleriders shot a 884 (289-285-310), while Henderson State University was ninth at 889 (291-290-308) and Harding University was 14th at 927 (309-293-325). St. Mary’s (Texas) won with a 863 (278-288-297) and Missouri-St. Louis (287-289-296) and Southeastern Oklahoma State (285-282-305) were tied for second at 872.

Individually, SAU’s Kade Johnson (71-69-75) and Rman Timmerman (67-70-78) were tied for eighth at 215. Cameron McRae of Henderson State finished tied for 13th with a 221 (72-70-79) and Harding’s Ryan Camras was tied for 25th at 221 (73-67-81).