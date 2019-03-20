Super Quiz: Identify the Brand

"Always low prices. Always."
"The best or nothing."
"For people who can't brush their teeth after every meal."
"My life. My card."
"Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is."
"Think outside the bun."
"Impossible is nothing."
"Bet you can't eat just one."
"It's not nice to fool Mother Nature."
ANSWERS
Walmart
Mercedes
Gleem (toothpaste)
American Express
Alka-Seltzer
Taco Bell
Adidas
Lay's (potato chips)
Chiffon (margarine)
