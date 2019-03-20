Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Identify the Brand

Today at 1:43 a.m. 0comments

  1. "Always low prices. Always."

  2. "The best or nothing."

  3. "For people who can't brush their teeth after every meal."

  4. "My life. My card."

  5. "Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is."

  6. "Think outside the bun."

  7. "Impossible is nothing."

  8. "Bet you can't eat just one."

  9. "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature."

ANSWERS

  1. Walmart

  2. Mercedes

  3. Gleem (toothpaste)

  4. American Express

  5. Alka-Seltzer

  6. Taco Bell

  7. Adidas

  8. Lay's (potato chips)

  9. Chiffon (margarine)

Food on 03/20/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Identify the Brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT