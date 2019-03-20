COOKING CLASSES

Central Arkansas

Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

■ Beginner Cookie Decorating with Suzanne Godbold, 11 a.m. today or 6-8 p.m. April 24; $65

■ Hands on Pasta with chef Amanda Ivy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27; $50

■ Brunch with The Pizzeria, 6-8 p.m. March 28; $50

■ Italian dinner with Mindy Mitchell, 6-8 p.m. April 1; $50

■ Hands on Sushi with Amanda Ivy, 6-8 pm. April 3; $65

■ Gumbo and Bisque with Richard Rogers, 6-8 p.m. April 5; $50

■ Springtime Baking with Sarah DeClerk, 6-8 p.m. April 9; $50

■ Hands on Tamales with Amanda Ivy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. April 15; $65

■ Clean Food Prep with Ashly Cummings, 6-8 p.m. April 18; $50

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.

Northwest Arkansas

Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, 213 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

■ Field to Fork: Perfect Potatoes, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; $30

■ Pasta Sauces with Heather Artripe, 6:30 p.m. March 27; $50

■ Springtime Cookie Decorating with Ellen Lewis, 6:30 p.m. April 3 or April 4; $40

■ Spring Beer Pairing with Haley O'Brien, 6:30 p.m. April 9; $50

■ Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Brent Hale, 6:30 p.m. April 11; $50

■ Hearty Italian Cooking with Erin Rowe, 6:30 p.m. April 17; $50

■ Field to Fork: Mixed Greens and Sprouts, 6:30 p.m. April 18; $30

■ Kentucky Derby Party with Helen Lampkin, 6:30 p.m. April 23; $50

■Modern Cooking with Brent Hale, 6:30 p.m. April 25: $60

■ Easy Entertaining with Haley O'Brien, 6:30 p.m. April 30; $50

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit honeycombkitchenshop.com or call (479) 340-1022.

