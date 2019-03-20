Without Gafford, Hogs roll by Friars

Arkansas’ Jalen Harris (right) drives past Providence’s Maliek White during the second half of the teams’ first-round NIT game Tuesday in Providence, R.I. Harris had 7 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals as the Razorbacks won 84-72. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- In the eyes of sophomore guard Mason Jones, the University of Arkansas didn't have far to look as far as motivation was concerned.

Rallying around Daniel Gafford's decision to skip the National Invitational Tournament in favor of preparing for this June's NBA Draft, the Razorbacks started strong Tuesday night and never looked back en route to an 84-72 victory over Providence before an announced crowd of 3,057 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"Knowing that people were going to doubt us, thinking we were going to lose and go home, we wanted to keep on pushing and get a good win," Jones said. "People thought we would be sorry because of Daniel, but he made the right decision for himself and we respect that We wanted to show everyone that we had a team."

The end result was Arkansas' first wire-to-wire victory since a 98-74 victory at Colorado State on Dec. 5. It also set up a second-round matchup at Indiana on Saturday. The time for that game is still to be determined.

Jones came off the bench to lead Arkansas (18-15) with 18 points while freshman reserve Reggie Chaney supplied a career-best 14 points along with seven blocks. The Razorbacks shot 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) on three-pointers and connected on 51 percent of their field goals.

"We were able to make some shots," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "This team had some adversity coming in, but I thought it enabled them to band together and focus. It was like sum of all the parts and all the parts played well."

The Razorbacks also received contributions from freshman Isaiah Joe (12 points) and sophomore Gabe Osabuohien (11 points). Freshman Ethan Henderson supplied a nice lift with career highs in points (6) and rebounds (5) in 17 minutes. Arkansas outscored Providence 34-14 in bench points.

"You got to see some of the individual talents that some of these guys bring to the table," Anderson said, noting that his team had 19 assists on 29 baskets.

Arkansas made its first five shots from beyond the arc to build a 20-9 lead with the game barely seven minutes old. All games in the NIT are featuring experimental rules with one of them involving the three-point line being extended to 22 feet, 1.75 inches.

"I knew we have some guys who have pretty good range, but you always wonder," Anderson said. "You're on the road for the first game of a tournament, which is always the most important, but the guys came out and were focused."

Providence responded to Arkansas' hot start with six consecutive points, but the Razorbacks quickly shrugged that off with four layups in a row. Chaney got the run started with baskets on consecutive possessions and before the Razorbacks knew it, they were feasting on a 28-15 lead with 7:44 left before halftime.

Jalen Harris made 1 of 2 free throws to end a 6-0 Providence run that gave Arkansas a 42-31 lead at intermission. The Razorbacks shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, while Providence was woeful from three-point territory (0 for 11) and the free-throw line (5 of 10).

Things continued to look up for the Razorbacks, who went ahead by 16 (52-36) after Joe nailed a three-pointer. Providence got to within 10 (56-46) after a three-pointer from redshirt junior Drew Edwards, the basket being Providence's first field goal outside the paint. Arkansas delivered an immediate response with Desi Sills finding the range from the far corner. His three-pointer put the Friars into a 59-46 hole with 13:35 remaining.

Harris supplied the finishing touch when he went in for a two-handed dunk that upped Arkansas' lead to 75-58 with 4:52 to go.

Saturday's matchup with Indiana will be the second of the season for Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Hoosiers 73-72 on Nov. 18 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"That was a game we were fortunate to win. [Indiana] had a tip that didn't go in and we made some free throws," Anderson said. "We know we're going to get their best shot. The teams are familiar with one another."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 18-15; Providence 18-16

STARS Arkansas sophomore guard Mason Jones (18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), freshman forward Reggie Chaney (career-high 14 points, 7 blocked shots and 5 rebounds), freshman guard Isaiah Joe (12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks hit 10 of 21 three-pointers from beyond the deeper international line. The Friars hit 3 of 23.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays at Indiana on Saturday, time TBA.

