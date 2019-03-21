Gunfire exchanged between two vehicles in Little Rock, police say

Occupants of two Ford Fusions exchanged gunfire Wednesday night in Little Rock, damaging one car, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to an area near South University Avenue and Colonel Glenn Road, where they found a Little Rock man in 2006 Ford Fusion that was damaged by bullets.

The 26-year-old driver told officers that a person in another Ford Fusion shot at his car, and when he confronted the driver, someone in the car shot at him again, according to the police report.

The man told investigators he returned fire at one point but didn't think he hit the other car.

The report didn't list any injuries. It wasn't immediately known what led to the gunfire.

Investigators found shell casings along University Avenue and recovered a revolver from the 26-year-old’s car, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, which listed a black 2000 Ford Fusion as the shooter’s car.

The report didn’t include a description of the suspect or further details about the car.