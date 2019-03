2019 Road to the Kentucky Derby

The 154th running of the Kentucky Derby (Grade I) will be held May 5 and for the seventh consecutive year, a tiered points system in select races will determine who qualifies.

MOST RECENT RACES

RACE TRACK WINNER POINTS

Hyacinth^ Tokyo Racecourse Oval Ace 30-12-6-3

Southwest Oaklawn Park Super Steed 10-4-2-1

Patton Dundalk Playa de Puente 20-8-4-2

Fountain of Youth Gulfstream Park Code of Honor 50-20-10-5

Condition Stakes Kempton Park Jahbath 20-8-4-2

Gotham Aqueduct Haikal 50-20-10-5

San Felipe Santa Anita Park canceled 50-20-10-5

Tampa Bay Derby Tampa Bay Downs Tacitus 50-20-10-5

Jeff Ruby Steaks Turfway Park Somelikeithotbrown 20-8-4-2

Rebel Stakes 1st Division Oaklawn Park Long Range Toddy 38-15-8-4

Rebel Stakes 2nd Division Oaklawn Park Omaha Beach 38-15-8-4

COMING UP

RACE TRACK DATE POINTS

Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds Saturday 100-40-20-10

Sunland Derby Sunland Park Sunday 50-20-10-5

UAE Derby Meydan Racecourse March 30 100-40-20-10

Florida Derby Gulfstream Park March 30 100-40-20-10

Fukuryu^ Nakayma March 31 40-16-8-4

Wood Memorial Aqueduct April 6 100-40-20-10

Blue Grass Keeneland April 6 100-40-20-10

Santa Anita Derby Santa Anita Park April 6 100-40-20-10

Arkansas Derby Oaklawn Park April 13 100-40-20-10

Lexington Keeneland April 13 20-8-4-2

^Race held in Japan